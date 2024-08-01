Playtest starts!

Patch notes - Prototype v0.16b - The Steam Age
FEATURES -
- This version received A LOT of content. Some of it won't be accessible unless you start a new game. So... start a new game!
- Interface & controls have been reworked in battles. Left click is used to interact with everything. Tooltips will be shown on screen when to use the right click for specific actions like canceling something or locking part of the UI. Buffs & Debuffs also shows on the new inspection tab with remaining time.
- Rework of combat mechanics. All class now have 2 Action Points (except for the Rogue who got 3) & 1 Skill point (Rogue has none). Triggering a skill will cost an Action Point and a Skill point. Moving or doing a basic attack cost a single action point and can be done multiple times.
- Recruiting new members mechanics have been reworked. It is possible to influence what kind of class appears.
- 2 new classes have been added : the Druid (a healing over time specialized healer) & the Ranger (a burstin ranged DPS). Both needs to be unlocked through playing.
- The 5th and 6th bosses are now available. The first raid is now complete. Will you defeat the evil leaders of the war tribe?
- A new tutorial will now show up when needed, guiding you through various features.
- Blast-off the speakers: placeholders music & sound effects are slowly getting in. New volume options are set accordingly. New volume options are available.
- You can now leave the game without killing it! You can also abandon a fight to restart (or quit) faster. Incredible!
- Let's Go Wipe is now on Steam (not in public). Welcome to the playtest!
PLAYER BALANCE -
- New save games starts with only 6 characters. A balanced group to do the first dungeon. It is the intended number of characters planned for release.
- Bard Basic Attack Damage Ratio increase from 0.4 to 0.5.
- Duelist Basic Attack Damage Ratio increase from 0.7 to 0.8.
- Fire Wizard Fire Bolt range increase from 3 spaces to 4 spaces.
- Fire Wizard Fire Bolt attack damage ratio increase from 1.9 to 2.2.
- Outlaw Quick Stabs attack damage ratio increase from 0.3 to 0.35.
- Outlaw Quick Stabs critical damage ratio increase from 0.35 to 0.4.
- Paladin Smite attack damage ratio increase from 2.0 to 2.5.
- Outlaw Basic Attack Damage Ratio increase from 1 to 1.2.
- Rogue basic attack damage ratio reduce from 0.8 to 0.5.
- Rogue Flourish ability damage ratio increase from 0.3 to 0.5.
- Rogue basic attack and Flourish are the same action and can indeed be done 3 times.
- Warrior Basic Attack Damage Ratio decrease from 1.1 to 1.0.
- Witch Doctor Basic Attack Damage Ratio increase from 0.9 to 0.8.
- Witch Doctor Locus Swarm cooldown increase from 4 Rounds to 6 Rounds.
- Outlaw Quick Stabs damage ratio increase from 0.35 to 0.4.
- Outlaw Quick Stabs critical damage ratio increase from 0.4 to 0.45.
- Outlaw basic attack damage ratio increase from 1.0 to 1.2.
- Priest Benediction activate one more round.
- Priest Benediction healing ratio increase from 0.5 to 0.7.
- Ranger Barbed Arrow damage ratio increase from 2.3 to 3.0.
- Ranger Triple Shot damage ratio increase from 0.7 to 0.9.
- Ranger threat ratio decrease from 1.5 to 1.2.
- Ranger initiative ratio reduced from 99 to 65.
- Rogue Flourish damage ratio decrease from 0.8 to 0.5.
- Rogue Dagger Cloud damage ratio decrease from 3.5 to 3.0.
- Rogue Dagger Cloud cooldown increase from 3 Rounds to 4 Rounds.
- Witch Doctor Venom Flask damage ratio decrease from 0.7 to 0.5.
- Witch Doctor basic damage ratio decrease from 0.8 to 0.7.
- Witch Doctor Curse damage ratio decrease from 1.0 to 0.9.
- Witch Doctor threat ratio increase from 0.7 to 1.0.
- Witch Doctor Locus Swarm cooldown decrease from 6 Rounds to 5 Rounds.
MONSTER BALANCE -
- Skullz Attack Damage ratio increase from 250 to 270.
- Skullz Hit Points increased by 6.6%.
- Skullz Rage now triggers a placeholder animation to make it more visual.
- Beastmaster Grogruik Hit Points increased by 25%
- Beastmaster Grogruik have a bit more backup.
- Beastmaster's changes results on the fight being view as too easy from every player in attempt to make it more challenging.
- All Boss who have a special ability now have a Buff to warn players of what's happening.
- Pit Fighter : movement range reducee from 10 squares to 8 squares.
- Pit Shaman healing decrease from 250 to 200.
- Borgan : damage ratio reduced from 330 to 270.
FIXES -
- Fixed a bug where the damage counter at the end of a battle was not showing the proper numbers.
- Retribution damage are now sent into the damage counter.
- Fixed Duelist unable to be in loot table for chest pieces.
- Removing Pips from the guild has been removed for now from the features.
- Fixed an exploit where you could still use Outlaw skills while in cooldown.
- Most action have received longer process time to prevent bugs or overlapping UI information.
- Fixed a bug during Beastmaster Grogruik where the game would crash in some case after doing any ranged attack or ability.
- Fixed multiple visual bugs in 1080p resolution.
- New pips will have better loot depending on the number of boss you've killed... now working (wasn't in the previous patch).
- Bugfix : danger zone invisible during Shagrol fight
- Bugfix : crash in case of wipe during Shagrol fight
- Bugfix : Shagrol ability buffs not showing up properly
- Bugfix : Camera pan during the end of combat randomly
- Bugfix : tutorial not showing up properly in some case
- Bugfix : Crash wiping via the menu
- Bugfix : Crash using Ranger's ultimate ability
- Bugfix : Grogruik tried to squeeze himself in the damage meter under a new name
- Bugfix : Old UI still showing in the Arena
KNOWN BUGS -
- Melee attack animation can be offset from the target, specially during Beastmaster Grogruik's fight.
- Clicking on a monster to attack on an incorrect node will take your action, but do no damage.
- Music & Sound sliders text are placeholders and might change format when toyed around (doesn't affect the actual volume).
- Clicking too fast on the reroll button in the recruitment page can trigger negative gold money.
- Potential crash if you replace an already setup unit with another during setting phase.
WHAT'S NEXT ?
- Mostly bug fixes and balances fixes.
- New animations.
- Saving a battle in progress!
- More depending on feedbacks.