v6-6991 changelog
Repair for system adjustments
Cancel the global repair as an essence drop
The only way to attain cultivation is to meditate using dantian pranayama
Dantian pranayama adjustment
Using Dantian Pranayama will now start automatically absorbing the spirit crystals contained in the backpack to gain cultivation
Spirit crystals will increase the number of lower-grade, medium-grade, and higher-grade immortal products
The method of obtaining the lower grade spirit crystal is to consume the spirit stone in the backpack and convert it
Adjusted for the Lush Land of Aura
Now interacting with the Land of Spiritual Energy grants the Blessed Celestial buff
Heaven blesses
The Celestial Blessing duration and amplification multiplier are random
When you already have the blessings of the Heavenly Dao, you will interact with the new land of abundance again
The already possessed Heavenly Blessings will be replaced by new ones
The pill is on the original infrastructure. After adding a special type of elixir that can be taken in a combat state,
The heavenly furnace mode can be refined, and the recipe can be explored by itself
Added character age display
Fixed an issue where the game world date was displayed abnormally
Locked Demon Tower Secret Realm rewards adjusted
All floors are canceled and repaired to the spirit drop, and the corresponding spirit stone is dropped instead
From the beginning of floor 21 to floor 90, increase the probability of dropping a random number of medium-grade spirit crystals
Stacks 91 to 100 increase the chance of dropping a random number of top-grade spirit crystals
Changed files in this update