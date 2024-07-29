v6-6991 changelog

Repair for system adjustments

Cancel the global repair as an essence drop

The only way to attain cultivation is to meditate using dantian pranayama

Dantian pranayama adjustment

Using Dantian Pranayama will now start automatically absorbing the spirit crystals contained in the backpack to gain cultivation

Spirit crystals will increase the number of lower-grade, medium-grade, and higher-grade immortal products

The method of obtaining the lower grade spirit crystal is to consume the spirit stone in the backpack and convert it

Adjusted for the Lush Land of Aura

Now interacting with the Land of Spiritual Energy grants the Blessed Celestial buff

Heaven blesses

The Celestial Blessing duration and amplification multiplier are random

When you already have the blessings of the Heavenly Dao, you will interact with the new land of abundance again

The already possessed Heavenly Blessings will be replaced by new ones

The pill is on the original infrastructure. After adding a special type of elixir that can be taken in a combat state,

The heavenly furnace mode can be refined, and the recipe can be explored by itself

Added character age display

Fixed an issue where the game world date was displayed abnormally

Locked Demon Tower Secret Realm rewards adjusted

All floors are canceled and repaired to the spirit drop, and the corresponding spirit stone is dropped instead

From the beginning of floor 21 to floor 90, increase the probability of dropping a random number of medium-grade spirit crystals

Stacks 91 to 100 increase the chance of dropping a random number of top-grade spirit crystals