 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure update for 29 July 2024

Update Notes 07/29

Share · View all patches · Build 15189686 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 18:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rookery remote controlled bird error that could lead to a softlock, now fixed
  • Vibration ON/OFF toggle added to the controls settings and only available if you are playing with a controller
  • Save error fixed in the first "tune in" sequence with Mog
  • Following servants behavior updated
  • Block after vista (autosave) fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2596421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2596422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link