- Rookery remote controlled bird error that could lead to a softlock, now fixed
- Vibration ON/OFF toggle added to the controls settings and only available if you are playing with a controller
- Save error fixed in the first "tune in" sequence with Mog
- Following servants behavior updated
- Block after vista (autosave) fixed
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure update for 29 July 2024
Update Notes 07/29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
