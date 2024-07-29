Update TAXINAUT version 0.9.9 WIN_EARLY

Small update:
- Fix unable to resume game after tabbing out of TAXINAUT while descending or ascending to/from planet. Tabbing back in should now resume the game automatically.
- Fix charm amounts don't reduce when buying topics from charmed passengers.
- You can now use charms to possibly reduce passenger agitation and stop them complaining.
- Comebacks have been replaced by "insults" which work the same except that on people who like insults (e.g. most Draun) they work like charms.
- Fix possible crash when using tinysound and the music track changes.
- Fix bulletin ads sometimes make planets known when they shouldn't yet.
Changed files in this update