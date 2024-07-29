 Skip to content

TAXINAUT update for 29 July 2024

Update TAXINAUT version 0.9.9 WIN_EARLY

Share · View all patches · Build 15189630 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 18:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update:

  • Fix unable to resume game after tabbing out of TAXINAUT while descending or ascending to/from planet. Tabbing back in should now resume the game automatically.
  • Fix charm amounts don't reduce when buying topics from charmed passengers.
  • You can now use charms to possibly reduce passenger agitation and stop them complaining.
  • Comebacks have been replaced by "insults" which work the same except that on people who like insults (e.g. most Draun) they work like charms.
  • Fix possible crash when using tinysound and the music track changes.
  • Fix bulletin ads sometimes make planets known when they shouldn't yet.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082261
  • Loading history…
