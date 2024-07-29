Update V0.25

Content Update：
- Added the count of Production Arcane Dust in the building Introduction UI, and modified the UI of the upgraded building description.
- Added the global Arcane Dust production quantity in the lower right corner.
- Added the movement speed of the Barracks Gathering Flag in the game settings.
- Added the function of adjustable viewing in the game settings.
- Add hints for mana recovering value.
- Added UI prompt when a building is destroyed.
- The level entry UI is now not displayed in tutorial levels.
- Added the smoothing visual effect when the barracks assembly flag moves. 9. Added the function of player custom key in the game settings.
Bug Fixed：
- Fixed an issue where the Barrack’s branch would not inherit the gathering location when upgraded.
- Fixed the problem that guardian sometimes would inheri EXP when the save was read.
- Fixed the issue that the introduction could not be displayed when the branch was upgraded.
Balance Adjustments:
- Balance the difficulty of tenth to twelfth rounds of the fourth level.
- Enhance the movement speed, attack power and health of the blade dancer.
