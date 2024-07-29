 Skip to content

ArcaneOutpost update for 29 July 2024

Update V0.25

Last edited 29 July 2024

Content Update：

  1. Added the count of Production Arcane Dust in the building Introduction UI, and modified the UI of the upgraded building description.
  2. Added the global Arcane Dust production quantity in the lower right corner.
  3. Added the movement speed of the Barracks Gathering Flag in the game settings.
  4. Added the function of adjustable viewing in the game settings.
  5. Add hints for mana recovering value.
  6. Added UI prompt when a building is destroyed.
  7. The level entry UI is now not displayed in tutorial levels.
  8. Added the smoothing visual effect when the barracks assembly flag moves. 9. Added the function of player custom key in the game settings.

Bug Fixed：

  1. Fixed an issue where the Barrack’s branch would not inherit the gathering location when upgraded.
  2. Fixed the problem that guardian sometimes would inheri EXP when the save was read.
  3. Fixed the issue that the introduction could not be displayed when the branch was upgraded.

Balance Adjustments:

  1. Balance the difficulty of tenth to twelfth rounds of the fourth level.
  2. Enhance the movement speed, attack power and health of the blade dancer.

