Patch Notes for 1.0.9

Quack quack!
While we plan some larger future updates, here's a small duck-themed patch to start the week off with!
Improvements
- Item placement sound logic now has a smarter method of deciding which sounds to play. In particular, you now get the rubber duck's quack when stacking them on other items, too!
- The see-through effect was polished. Its bottom side is now smaller but the height is infinite, making it less intrusive while providing more visibility. Never was it so easy to see the rubber ducks!
- Pilferlings now help collect and deposit nectar.
Changes
- Some item categories have changed to better reflect their archetype.
- Rubber duck is now allowed on foundation.
- Sign posts can now be placed in water, perfect for labeling your duck area!
- Sunflower now has the tall property.
- Roses are now stackable.
Fixes
- Rubber duck was slightly offset and didn't have an occlusion shadow.
- Items without a soil or water requirement weren't able to be stacked on flower pots. You can now place the rubber duck in the pot!
- Hint-text when subscribing/unsubscribing was sometimes rendered under the mod item or outside the screen.
- Header for task completion when reading a letter was cut off in some languages.
- Crash when the graphics adapter doesn't report any supported resolutions.
Modding
- All items now have a group by default.
