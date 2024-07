Ver. 1.1.01

Rerun challenges now correctly checks for energy.

Enemies in challenges can now drop Morbid Gasps.

Fixed the challenge leaderboard to no longer squish text.

Fixed an issue where artifacts could have stat boosts applied twice.

Added new checks for getting the jester to appear in town.

Updated the curios UI for improved clarity and to show new bonuses given by companions.

Updated various UI.