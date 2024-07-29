 Skip to content

Gatherings update for 29 July 2024

1.1.0 - 2 new levels & a bunch of stuff

Last edited 29 July 2024

New levels:

  • add a new level Shoot'n'Loot - Stonehold Citadel
  • add a new level Build - Spaceship Hangar

Features:

  • add a tutorial popup to explain the basic mecanics of the game
  • the zones in the loot levels are now switching regularly between players
  • improvement on the level selection when starting a new lobby, now you can not have two levels of the same category in a row
  • add notification on cook when you made a mistake on your tray
  • improvements on the readability of the player color

Fixes:

  • when a player is in a menu and the host starts the game, the menu is now closed automatically
  • when a player disconnect during a game, you can keep playing
  • when there is a tie at the end of a level, the players with the same score win points
  • random collision at the end of the track on TimeAttack
  • reduced the size of the FFA - Desert map following player feedback
  • several fixes on Obstacle - Oblivion following player feedback

