1.1.0 - 2 new levels & a bunch of stuff

New levels:
- add a new level Shoot'n'Loot - Stonehold Citadel
- add a new level Build - Spaceship Hangar
Features:
- add a tutorial popup to explain the basic mecanics of the game
- the zones in the loot levels are now switching regularly between players
- improvement on the level selection when starting a new lobby, now you can not have two levels of the same category in a row
- add notification on cook when you made a mistake on your tray
- improvements on the readability of the player color
Fixes:
- when a player is in a menu and the host starts the game, the menu is now closed automatically
- when a player disconnect during a game, you can keep playing
- when there is a tie at the end of a level, the players with the same score win points
- random collision at the end of the track on TimeAttack
- reduced the size of the FFA - Desert map following player feedback
- several fixes on Obstacle - Oblivion following player feedback
Changed files in this update