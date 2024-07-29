 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 29 July 2024

Patch v0.6.5.10

Patch v0.6.5.10 · Last edited 29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused customers to order more drinks in new saves.
  • Added a notification bubble for characters in the city to interact with in the tutorial.
  • Fixed a bug with gamepad controls in the build barn and chicken coop window.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong button to show to close some popups.
  • Fixed a possible softlock when buying the first animal from Holly.
  • Fixed a bug when mining in the farm map.
  • Fixed several bugs in the animations of the character routines.
  • Fixed a bug that caused recipes to display incorrectly whether they can be crafted or not due to a miscalculation of the ingredients the player has.
  • Improved scrollbar visual for Skills Tree and City Map in two-player mode.
  • Restored empty Social and Magic tabs to the Skills panel to prevent misapprehension that these systems are no longer planned for future updates (public roadmap can be consulted here: https://trello.com/b/CYmkOXl4/travellers-rest-roadmap)

Changed files in this update

Windows Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
