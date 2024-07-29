- Fixed a bug that caused customers to order more drinks in new saves.
- Added a notification bubble for characters in the city to interact with in the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug with gamepad controls in the build barn and chicken coop window.
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong button to show to close some popups.
- Fixed a possible softlock when buying the first animal from Holly.
- Fixed a bug when mining in the farm map.
- Fixed several bugs in the animations of the character routines.
- Fixed a bug that caused recipes to display incorrectly whether they can be crafted or not due to a miscalculation of the ingredients the player has.
- Improved scrollbar visual for Skills Tree and City Map in two-player mode.
- Restored empty Social and Magic tabs to the Skills panel to prevent misapprehension that these systems are no longer planned for future updates (public roadmap can be consulted here: https://trello.com/b/CYmkOXl4/travellers-rest-roadmap)
Travellers Rest update for 29 July 2024
Patch v0.6.5.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update