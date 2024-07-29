-
Changed tower range indicator to a line projected onto the terrain
-
Skill and tower reset now with coal (3 coal)
-
coal droprate increased by 50% (of previous value)
-
Changed Fissured desert quest reward to 5 coal
-
Hotkeys for upgrading towers
-
Aura range to all aura based description
-
Aura boni to aura giver and receiver description
-
Aura giver also receives aura bonus
-
Visuals for aura effects
-
Blackknight, Meteors and Band of Archers -5 manacost (reverted)
-
Plaguebringer skill splitshot description: "adds projectile with decreased damage"
-
Plaguebringer skill splitshot -10g gold cost
-
Bugfix first item reforged
-
Bugfix lost skillpoint on skillreset
Secrets of Magonia update for 29 July 2024
Version 1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2364332
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update