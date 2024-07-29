 Skip to content

Secrets of Magonia update for 29 July 2024

Version 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 15188758 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed tower range indicator to a line projected onto the terrain

  • Skill and tower reset now with coal (3 coal)

  • coal droprate increased by 50% (of previous value)

  • Changed Fissured desert quest reward to 5 coal

  • Hotkeys for upgrading towers

  • Aura range to all aura based description

  • Aura boni to aura giver and receiver description

  • Aura giver also receives aura bonus

  • Visuals for aura effects

  • Blackknight, Meteors and Band of Archers -5 manacost (reverted)

  • Plaguebringer skill splitshot description: "adds projectile with decreased damage"

  • Plaguebringer skill splitshot -10g gold cost

  • Bugfix first item reforged

  • Bugfix lost skillpoint on skillreset

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2364332
  • Loading history…
