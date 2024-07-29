2.2.12 Patch Notes

Added:
- Input field in the virtual keyboard
Changed:
- Splash screen logo
- Default deadzone setting value
Fixed:
- Some problems in Network tab with SMB devices
- Some minor fixes and improvements
Added:
