PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 29 July 2024

2.2.12 Patch Notes

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Input field in the virtual keyboard
    Changed:
  • Splash screen logo
  • Default deadzone setting value
    Fixed:
  • Some problems in Network tab with SMB devices
  • Some minor fixes and improvements

