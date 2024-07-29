 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Departed Away update for 29 July 2024

Pixelated festival Live Stream!

Share · View all patches · Build 15188651 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 17:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am gonna try to make a live stream on 29th of July for Pixelated Fest! Play Departed Away with me <3
I hope my internet won't turn into a potato :D

Nooarth.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2564881
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2564882
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link