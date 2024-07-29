Update 0.21 - Changes for the Steam Tower Defense Fest

Share · View all patches · Build 15188624 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

This update contains some QoL changes and bug fixes.

Changed the description of the training map.

Improved path finding speed.

Enemies can no longer "sneak" into your base by moving diagonally between buildings.

A rectangle now appears on the wall's base while you're building. This is to make it easier to see the area covered by the wall.

Fixed a bug that happened when clicking on some gems in the Status Effect Wiki.

Fixed a rare bug that happened when workers attempted to return to the town hall.

Display a warning after a unit is trained and the population cap is reached.

Display a warning when woodcutters or stone miners have no resources near their buildings.

Display a warning when the first enemy is hit.

Made the cursor smaller.

I hope you enjoy the Tower Defense Fest while we get ready to announce the game's exit from Early Access.

Till later,

André