Update 0.21 - Changes for the Steam Tower Defense Fest

Hi everyone,
This update contains some QoL changes and bug fixes.
- Changed the description of the training map.
- Improved path finding speed.
- Enemies can no longer "sneak" into your base by moving diagonally between buildings.
- A rectangle now appears on the wall's base while you're building. This is to make it easier to see the area covered by the wall.
- Fixed a bug that happened when clicking on some gems in the Status Effect Wiki.
- Fixed a rare bug that happened when workers attempted to return to the town hall.
- Display a warning after a unit is trained and the population cap is reached.
- Display a warning when woodcutters or stone miners have no resources near their buildings.
- Display a warning when the first enemy is hit.
- Made the cursor smaller.
I hope you enjoy the Tower Defense Fest while we get ready to announce the game's exit from Early Access.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update