Sovereign Elect update for 29 July 2024

v.0.0.4.0 Executioner Mercenary now available to obtain

Share · View all patches · Build 15188541 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 17:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugs fixed:

• fixed bug where royal contract item share same code as royal scroll. (royal contracts now grant a prestiged mercenary you currently don't have, excluding event mercs)
• fixed bug that caused -/+ volume controls to not work properly
• fixed a bug that did not save fullscreen toggle
• fixed an interaction that allowed beer/coffee to be used on knocked out mercenaries
• fixed an interaction that gave mercenaries infinite energy
• fixed an interaction that locks a groups with mercenaries slotted

Additions:

• executioner's challenge for scores 50+ grant sword hilt reward
• executioner mercenary is obtainable in game (at the Courtyard of Blades)

