v.0.0.4.0 Executioner Mercenary now available to obtain

Bugs fixed:
• fixed bug where royal contract item share same code as royal scroll. (royal contracts now grant a prestiged mercenary you currently don't have, excluding event mercs)
• fixed bug that caused -/+ volume controls to not work properly
• fixed a bug that did not save fullscreen toggle
• fixed an interaction that allowed beer/coffee to be used on knocked out mercenaries
• fixed an interaction that gave mercenaries infinite energy
• fixed an interaction that locks a groups with mercenaries slotted
Additions:
• executioner's challenge for scores 50+ grant sword hilt reward
• executioner mercenary is obtainable in game (at the Courtyard of Blades)
Changed files in this update