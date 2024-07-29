v.0.0.4.0 Executioner Mercenary now available to obtain

Bugs fixed:

• fixed bug where royal contract item share same code as royal scroll. (royal contracts now grant a prestiged mercenary you currently don't have, excluding event mercs)

• fixed bug that caused -/+ volume controls to not work properly

• fixed a bug that did not save fullscreen toggle

• fixed an interaction that allowed beer/coffee to be used on knocked out mercenaries

• fixed an interaction that gave mercenaries infinite energy

• fixed an interaction that locks a groups with mercenaries slotted

Additions:

• executioner's challenge for scores 50+ grant sword hilt reward

• executioner mercenary is obtainable in game (at the Courtyard of Blades)