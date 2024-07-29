 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 29 July 2024

Version 0.54.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 15188468 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added setting to hide the enemy tooltip that shows in top left
  • Added emergency retreat button in Warp
  • Added accessibility color settings for Spaceversary event
  • Improved some popup button layouts
  • Increased compute salvage line edit size
  • Improved anomaly behavior when clicking so that the one closest to going away gets hit when 2 or more are stacked
  • (Steam) Info on how to force game update shows up in update *

