- Added setting to hide the enemy tooltip that shows in top left
- Added emergency retreat button in Warp
- Added accessibility color settings for Spaceversary event
- Improved some popup button layouts
- Increased compute salvage line edit size
- Improved anomaly behavior when clicking so that the one closest to going away gets hit when 2 or more are stacked
- (Steam) Info on how to force game update shows up in update *
Unnamed Space Idle update for 29 July 2024
Version 0.54.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
