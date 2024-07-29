 Skip to content

Existence: The Outer Reach Playtest update for 29 July 2024

Update 0.20.7

Build 15188346 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

General

  • Added Research Queue - you can now queue research that will automatically be started when requirements are met.
  • Research Labs 2 and 3 are always unlocked instead of needing to research them. These are built with Titanium Parts and Platinum Parts (respectively)
  • Start the game with a Space Station and a Scout ship.

Buildings

  • The Coal Plant can now be built directly on a Coal deposit. The Coal will be processed directly into energy without needing another building to process it and convert it to energy.
  • Changed Asteroid Miner to be unlocked at base common tier and changed the cost to 250 Iron Parts. 2 additional upgrades were also added to improve the efficiency.
  • Added Archeology Camp upgrade buildings that are more efficient. Removed Energy as a requirement for Archeology Camp.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug with UI where the upgrade details for a building weren’t being shown
  • Fixed bug with autosave not autosaving. The game should now autosave every 5 minutes.
  • Fixed bug where you couldn’t cancel a ship build on the shipyard build screen
  • Fixed bug where you couldn’t see the current ship’s build status if a shipyard was selected from another system
  • Fixed Siege Weapons not having a cooldown
  • Fixed bug where AI were not building miners directly on the build spot

