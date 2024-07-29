 Skip to content

Learn to Dodge update for 29 July 2024

Patch 1.2.1 Bugfixes and Future Content Planned

Patch 1.2.1 Bugfixes and Future Content Planned

Last edited 29 July 2024

Hey folks!

Got a few small bug fixes plus an important one. Turns out the 1000 death achievement wasn't working! Well it is now, thanks for letting us know Alex!

Also, you'll see the level select menu has a new (current not playable) challenges menu, which is where we'll keep all of our future challenge content. These will be shorter than the standard map, and will be focused around a mechanic or idea.

We've got two challenges nearly ready, with 3 difficulties each, but they're not quite ripe, so they're not part of this update. We'll let you know soon when they're released!

Changed files in this update

