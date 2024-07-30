 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mech Builder update for 30 July 2024

Patch 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 15188162 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Colors of the models in the main menu match the one made.
If you have completed the models before this patch, you need to complete them again to save the colors. Remember there was no "save the colors" before.
Have fun

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link