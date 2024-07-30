Colors of the models in the main menu match the one made.
If you have completed the models before this patch, you need to complete them again to save the colors. Remember there was no "save the colors" before.
Have fun
Mech Builder update for 30 July 2024
Patch 1.0.7
Colors of the models in the main menu match the one made.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update