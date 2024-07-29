1.2.1 Update

Hey, it's been a while, right? I've been working on developing my own dialogue system, something I could never get to work before, even with external scripts. But now, I finally managed to make it happen! This update is quite small considering how long I've been away, but here are the changelogs:

Removed the Changelog Button: With the Steam News system now in place, it no longer makes sense to keep it.

Added a Fullscreen Button: Remember when you accidentally clicked outside the game or closed it by mistake? Not anymore!

Steam Cloud Save System: Now you can play the game on another device using the same account!

That's all for now. I hope you enjoy the updates. I'm currently developing the shop system, so stay tuned!