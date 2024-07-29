 Skip to content

除邪(CHUXIE) update for 29 July 2024

更新3Update3

终于找到造成某些存档点无法存档的原因了，已彻底解决，给大家造成的不便深表歉意！
同时优化了玩家手动存档的逻辑，玩家可按ESC手动存档
Finally found the cause of some archiving points can not be archived, has been completely solved, the inconvenience caused to everyone is deeply sorry!
At the same time, the player's manual saving logic is optimized, and the player can press ESC to save manually

