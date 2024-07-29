Crafting Update!

Hey guys! We are back with a new huge update! We are continuously learning from your reviews (thanks) and we have fixed issues and made a CRAFTING mechanic.

How do you access to the crafting menu?

If you click the forging icon in the game (image of a cat forging a banana) some icons will pop up with a cat+cat2=cat3 type of thing, for now you can craft only one cat (sleepyworkercatnana) and we think that we will change the craftings every 2 weeks (this might change though).

Video of the update:



Fixes:

azerty keyboard’s konami code now working

Remember to join our Discord server if you need help, send us your catnanas or just want to chat!

https://discord.gg/BxXUknk6qe