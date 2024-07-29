@Milk🥛
As you know we want to make our Milk clicker something more than just a clicker game, So we want to introduce to you New game mode called "FLAPPY MILK"!!!
That is first of many Challenges&Game Modes, we will be adding new additions to our game constantly, so wait for update notifiers!:milk::milk::milk:
Milk update for 29 July 2024
New game modes in Milk
