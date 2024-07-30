 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Duck Life 9 update for 30 July 2024

Update 1.2: The Wizard Duck is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 15187462 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, fellow Ducks,

This update introduces the wizards tower into the flock. In this mysterious building you’ll find the Wizard Duck. If you donate him enough materials, he can transform the look of your flock's environment! Bored of the grassy pastures? Why not turn your flock into a beach? Or how about a volcano area with a lava river? Your flock will never look the same again!

That’s everything for now. Don’t forget to leave a review if you haven’t yet, and wishlist the game.

Follow us on Socials and stay up to date

Catch you soon on the island!✌️

~Wix Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2416881
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2416882
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link