Update 1.2: The Wizard Duck is here!

Hey there, fellow Ducks,

This update introduces the wizards tower into the flock. In this mysterious building you’ll find the Wizard Duck. If you donate him enough materials, he can transform the look of your flock's environment! Bored of the grassy pastures? Why not turn your flock into a beach? Or how about a volcano area with a lava river? Your flock will never look the same again!

That’s everything for now. Don’t forget to leave a review if you haven’t yet, and wishlist the game.

➣ Follow us on Socials and stay up to date

Catch you soon on the island!✌️

~Wix Games