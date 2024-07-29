Patch 1.0.1 Update: Improvements and Bug Fixes

Hello everyone,

It's been 3 days since the release of Wéko The Mask Gatherer, and we're thrilled with the overall feedback.

However, we've heard and listened to some issues that players encountered during the first hour of the game. We've reworked the pacing in the Lone Beach area, making it more interesting and reflective of the later game.

We’re also happy to see that the demo was played by so many players. For now, we will be removing the demo until further notice.

Here are the details of the patch:

Improvement of the Pacing in the Lone Beach: Added new enemy areas to enhance the gameplay experience.

Fixed Camera Lock Bug: Resolved an issue that made it impossible to lock the camera on some interactible lamps.

Door of the Tomb Bug Fix: Addressed a bug that prevented the door of the tomb from opening.

Mini Boss Chest Spawn Issue: Fixed an issue where the mini boss chest wasn't spawning if the player died at the same time as the mini boss.

Typos Correction: Corrected several typos.

General Improvements and Small Debugs: Fixed issues such as floating grass and double sound effects in the same location.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Please keep sharing your experiences and suggestions with us. We hope these improvements enhance your adventure with Wéko!

For any further bugs or issues, please join our Discord community



This is the place where you can report bugs, and we will work on them as soon as possible.

Best regards,

SIRO GAMES