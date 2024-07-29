New Update - We listened to your feedback ♥ ! (Version 0.625)

[EDIT: Please update to 0.627 - we fixed some bugs related to this big update ♥]

Hi, Claudia here!

Monday starts productive with an update and it's a big one! This update has several changes to gameplay, all based on the most requested feedback 💚

As devs the team is a bit anxious with changing things because it's always a risk some players enjoyed it the way it was and prefer no change. But we decided to take the risk based on the feedback players provided. Ova Magica is still in Early Access so this changes do not need to be final and the team continues to improve the game.

(Notes:

You can get all changes in your current save file, no need to restart if you do not want to.

Make sure to update to 0.625 version: If Steam doesn't do the update automatic close and restart Steam.

On Steam Deck sometimes the Deck doesn't start games after updates, in this case restart the Steam Deck.)

FEEDBACK: First blob world is too hard

Changes:

Lowered Mystical Forest wild blobs level slightly (stage 1: level 12-15 instead before 15-18)

After visiting Mystical Forest blob world there will be a gift in the mailbox to help with it (when you return to your farm)

In the blob world the UI now also displays the wild blob level of the current stage (see upper left corner) - so you can better estimate if your blobs are strong enough

FEEDBACK: Blob stat leveling takes too long

Changes:

Doubled(!) experience when using a skill in battle. BUT:

A skill can now level up only once per battle to avoid endless leveling in a single battle (stat values are now leveled at the end of battle for each skill being at 100% exp)

FEEDBACK: Things are too expensive

Changes:

Reduced most building prices (Charoi)

Reduced blob world rune costs (Harold)

Reduced prices vendors:

Blob Eggs: 3000 (Before 3500)

Blueprint Makers + co: 3000 (Before 5000)

Blueprint Useful: 2500 (Before 4000)

Blueprint Decorative: 1250 (Before 2500)

Blob Toys: 1500 (Before 3000)

Recipes: 1500 (Before 2500)

Outfits: 1500 (Before 3500)

Accessoires: 1250 (before: 2500)

Big Blob Barn: 10000 (Before: 15000)

BIGGEST CHANGE - FEEDBACK: 4 day weeks are too short

Change:

Season has now 20 days instead of 12.

So the main reasons why players didn't like 4 days weeks was not having enough time between the festivals for other activities and feeling rushed (+it also being a lot different from most farm sims).

BUT increasing week length was not a good option because: At the beginning of a week a lot respawns like foraging items (herbs, mushrooms, flowers, sand, oysters and and and) and also the mine ores. So increasing the week length would result in waiting longer for the new items and would have negative effects on the gameplay - it was no option.

So there are now 2 additional weeks per season without festivals which increases the season length from 12 to 20 days and is now closer to the "usual" farm sim experience. Now you have some extra days to do all the things you want + more times to grow crops and profit in one season before crops wither on season change.

To all who liked the fast pace with every week having a festival: Don't worry! For full game there will be still smaller events in this weeks so they wont get boring too💚! Just not in a festival style but smaller things (as example a special merchant visiting Clover Town). Feel free to share your ideas for this smaller events!

(Note: When loading your save file you will start in the week of the same festival before - so week 1-> week 1, week 2-> week 3, week 3-> week 5)

VARIOUS IMPROVEMENTS + BUGFIXES

added a 3rd skill to Jade’s blob Clara

swapped "Sleep" and "Save Game" choice when interacting with bed/tent to avoid sleeping by accident.

fixed missing pumpkin seeds in Jades store

fixed rain sound being also played in blob world when visiting on a rainy day

fixed timer not running in stacking ring game

fixed that empty steamboard and watering can were refilled when moving to magical storage

fixed strength bar not hiding after canceling hammer mini game with blobs

fixed sound settings not affecting egg logo animation sound in title screen

FINAL WORDS

Thank you for reading so far and we hope this update will improve your gameplay experience 💚! The team will continue working hard towards the next major content update and more feedback + bug fixes.

Some of you also asked how they can support us. Here are some things you can do:

report bugs and feedback in the Steam forums or Discord

help other players with questions in case you know the reply

share Ova Magica with your friends, on social media or create a video/lets play

one of the most important: If you enjoy the game please leave a review. We are a small slowly growing indie team without a huge budget and reviews help us immensly to get some more visibility.

We hope you enjoy playing further! See you until next update💚