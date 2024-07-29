Dust Fleet v5.6

Hello commanders! A small update today to address feedback from some very helpful players. Please keep the suggestions coming, and a review is always appreciated.
If you experience any issues, please follow the steps in this thread to report them.
Changes
- Lance moved up a level on the tech tree, and research cost reduced.
- Odyssey research now requires the Oslo to be researched first.
Fixes
- Repair ships ignored repair orders for ships that do not have turrets, such as APCs.
- On the starmap, some enemy ship lists for missions were inaccurate.
Changed files in this update