Dust Fleet update for 29 July 2024

Dust Fleet v5.6

29 July 2024

Hello commanders! A small update today to address feedback from some very helpful players. Please keep the suggestions coming, and a review is always appreciated.

If you experience any issues, please follow the steps in this thread to report them.

Changes
  • Lance moved up a level on the tech tree, and research cost reduced.
  • Odyssey research now requires the Oslo to be researched first.
Fixes
  • Repair ships ignored repair orders for ships that do not have turrets, such as APCs.
  • On the starmap, some enemy ship lists for missions were inaccurate.

