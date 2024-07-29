 Skip to content

LOCKDOWN Protocol update for 29 July 2024

UPDATE 0.1.14

29 July 2024

  • Music Player : Changed text on the music player to display NCS instead of the full name (previously misspelled).
  • Keybind name change : Renamed the bind "Item on bag" to "Inventory".

