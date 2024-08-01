We're happy to present Turmoil - Deeper Underground! We’re bringing Turmoil into the Roaring Twenties with a completely new campaign, lots of newfangled mechanics, upgrades, new playable characters and NPC’s, and all-new areas and levels! But rest assured: it all comes with the trusted Turmoil gameplay you've come to know from previous campaigns. So get ready to deepen your Turmoil experience, here’s what you can expect:

An all-new town with new buildings, a new mayor, and balloon trips to special deep-drilling grounds!

Besides oil, you can now also find water underground - which comes in handy when you want to drill faster and cheaper! But it's also essential for the production of the highly valuable petrol!

Petrol marks the start of a new era. You can’t just dig it up and sell it right away, you first have to produce it in refineries. It’s a challenging but rewarding undertaking, and we trust there will be no complaints about the revenues it generates!

A brand new expedition: Every few in-game years, regular drilling levels are alternated with special research missions. Here, it's all about trying to drill as deep as possible with limited resources. Can you drill deeper than your opponents?

Two new playable characters to choose from: meet Thorpe and Mabel! Both willing and able!

To get your drilling operation up and running as quickly as possible, meet Yvonne, Sanjay, and Dynamite Dale who will introduce you to their new wares! And of course your old friends Edward, Raynor, Fred, and William will stop by with their train to provide you with all the drilling equipment you need.

Philip is also back, and he's got a new game for you: Dice Dice Dice. If you can outsmart him, you're sure to make a few extra bucks on the side.

Just like previous campaigns, it's all about who has the most town shares in the end. Deeper Underground uses the same bidding system as in the multiplayer campaign, but shares can also be earned in the deep-drilling missions.

And last but not least: we've added an explosive item to the game, dynamite! While hard rock can be nice when it comes out of speakers, it's a big problem when you stumble upon it underground. Normal drills are not strong enough, so make sure to visit Dynamite Dale in the Saloon!

Creating a new DLC was not something we planned on, but every now and then some interesting ideas just popped into our heads. A few experiments proved they were quite juicy indeed, and flash forward two years later: Deeper Underground is here! So get ready for a new era in the oil drilling business, and start earning that cold hard cash! Happy Drilling!