Hotfix #2 for Winter Survival ACTII is here.

We rebalanced the Weather System:

Clear weather is from 0 to -2 (was 0 to -1), for wetness it is -1 (was -2 to -4)

Cloudy weather is from -2.5 to -3.5 (was -2 to -3), wetness 1

Snowy weather is from -4 to -6 (was -3 to -4), wetness from 2 to 4

Snowy and windy weather is from -5 to -7 (was -5 to -6), wetness from 4 to 6

Blizzard stays -8, wetness 8