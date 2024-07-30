You can now use the 'space bar' to move the character to the cursor or interact with the UI ingame (same reaction as simple left click).
Fixed some glitches in the settings menu.
Ramas' Call: Twisted timing update for 30 July 2024
Update notes - v1.0.240729
