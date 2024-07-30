 Skip to content

Ramas' Call: Twisted timing update for 30 July 2024

Update notes - v1.0.240729

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now use the 'space bar' to move the character to the cursor or interact with the UI ingame (same reaction as simple left click).
Fixed some glitches in the settings menu.

