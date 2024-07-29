 Skip to content

Tower Defense: Last Castle update for 29 July 2024

Difficulty Options

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added 3 different difficulties to the game
idle
normal
original

-fixed problems that caused the game to crash on wave 22 on new graphics cards

-minor balance changes

-descriptions will be released soon

