Patch notes - v0.8.60

Patch Notes - Steam v0.8.60
Clicker:
- New: Double clicking an clicker upgrade within 0.25 of a second will attempt to purchase the upgrade.
- New: Shift-Clicking an upgrade will attempt to purchase the upgrade.
- New: Upgrade preview now shows the next upgrade after purchase.
- New: Can now preview previously purchased uprades
- UI: Upgrade scroll wheel speed doubled.
- UI: Label added for clicker upgrades.
Explore:
- UI: Label added for Explore queue.
Dungeon:
- UI: Number format change for Multiplier and Multiplier on Reset.
- Bugfix: Should no longer be able to specify a run larger than your essence pool allows.
Inventory:
- Balance: Inventory size increased from 20 to 28.
- UI: Resize button bar changed.
Kingdom:
- Balance: Projects reward kingdom module xp only when reaching project highest level. A lesser flat reward is given for repeated levels.
- Bugfix: Building enable/disable button defaults to hidden in the rare chance its shown to new players.
Race & Rebirths:
- New: Advantage Spelunker now grants 25 Additional Cave Item Find Bonus after the reaching stage 30.
- Balance: Advantage Spelunker now grants additional caves equal to the characters best stage.
- Bugfix: Various rebirthing calculations now uses the games affixes at the time of rebirth.
Miscellaneous:
- New: Clicking on a resource with edit mode off toggles between total, and average change over an minute for resource.
- New: A new window that displays your character data and information has been added.
- Added: Button to open the games Saved data folder located on the main menu when viewing backups.
- Change: Dev mode for appearances has been disabled.
- Change: Settings file optimized. Now takes up 15-25% less space.
- Bugfix: Clicking a Codex Enty name now properly formats the definition.
- Bugfix: Codex button text now resize to fit in the block.
- UI: Dungeon tooltip for Multiplier changed. Added codex highlightning.
- UI: Dungeon tooltip for Multiplier on Reset changed. Added codex highlightning.
- UI: Tooltip added to inventory toggle for Item/Equipment view.
- UI: Tooltip added to inventory toggle for Detailed/Simple view.
- UI: Tooltip added to inventory button for Filter by Gear score.
- UI: Tooltip added to inventory button for Filter dismantle/sell toggle.
- UI: Tooltip added to inventory auto destroy of gear score lower than amount.
- UI: Tooltip added to inventory for auto destroy by rarity.
- UI: Tooltip added to inventory for force keep by rarity.
- UI: Rebirth window now shows description preview of Race, Advantage and Class before picking.
- UI: Rebirth window has been resized. (previous scale effect removed, and every element adjusted to normal size comparison)
Changed files in this update