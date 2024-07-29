 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Multi Idle update for 29 July 2024

Patch notes - v0.8.60

Share · View all patches · Build 15186744 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 13:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - Steam v0.8.60

Clicker:

  • New: Double clicking an clicker upgrade within 0.25 of a second will attempt to purchase the upgrade.
  • New: Shift-Clicking an upgrade will attempt to purchase the upgrade.
  • New: Upgrade preview now shows the next upgrade after purchase.
  • New: Can now preview previously purchased uprades
  • UI: Upgrade scroll wheel speed doubled.
  • UI: Label added for clicker upgrades.

Explore:

  • UI: Label added for Explore queue.

Dungeon:

  • UI: Number format change for Multiplier and Multiplier on Reset.
  • Bugfix: Should no longer be able to specify a run larger than your essence pool allows.

Inventory:

  • Balance: Inventory size increased from 20 to 28.
  • UI: Resize button bar changed.

Kingdom:

  • Balance: Projects reward kingdom module xp only when reaching project highest level. A lesser flat reward is given for repeated levels.
  • Bugfix: Building enable/disable button defaults to hidden in the rare chance its shown to new players.

Race & Rebirths:

  • New: Advantage Spelunker now grants 25 Additional Cave Item Find Bonus after the reaching stage 30.
  • Balance: Advantage Spelunker now grants additional caves equal to the characters best stage.
  • Bugfix: Various rebirthing calculations now uses the games affixes at the time of rebirth.

Miscellaneous:

  • New: Clicking on a resource with edit mode off toggles between total, and average change over an minute for resource.
  • New: A new window that displays your character data and information has been added.
  • Added: Button to open the games Saved data folder located on the main menu when viewing backups.
  • Change: Dev mode for appearances has been disabled.
  • Change: Settings file optimized. Now takes up 15-25% less space.
  • Bugfix: Clicking a Codex Enty name now properly formats the definition.
  • Bugfix: Codex button text now resize to fit in the block.
  • UI: Dungeon tooltip for Multiplier changed. Added codex highlightning.
  • UI: Dungeon tooltip for Multiplier on Reset changed. Added codex highlightning.
  • UI: Tooltip added to inventory toggle for Item/Equipment view.
  • UI: Tooltip added to inventory toggle for Detailed/Simple view.
  • UI: Tooltip added to inventory button for Filter by Gear score.
  • UI: Tooltip added to inventory button for Filter dismantle/sell toggle.
  • UI: Tooltip added to inventory auto destroy of gear score lower than amount.
  • UI: Tooltip added to inventory for auto destroy by rarity.
  • UI: Tooltip added to inventory for force keep by rarity.
  • UI: Rebirth window now shows description preview of Race, Advantage and Class before picking.
  • UI: Rebirth window has been resized. (previous scale effect removed, and every element adjusted to normal size comparison)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1882881
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1882882
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1882883
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link