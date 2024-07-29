Hello Elders! I did some more balance tweaks on some of the most "feelbad" events, and some more fixes.

As I said, I'll be doing rehab for my leg in August (having the baby at home so it won't be as easy to work eheh!), then I'll resume work, in the meantime I should be around for some extreme programming if some ugly bugs show up!

Have fun and see you in September!

Michele

V 1.3.1

UX

Removed "Big Village" hint as it was generating confusion

Balance

Swapped "Burial Site" and "Grave" amount of Pips cured per cure action

"Boon: Illuminism": moved from tier 7 to tier 4, so that it can be more useful

"Flu Epidemic": It is now a Risk event instead of an Omen event. Can appear as a Doom event.

"Rising Tensions": It is now a Risk event instead of an Omen event. Can appear as a Doom event.

"Body Heat": Increased minimum Pips constraint from 20 to 30

"Overcrowding": Increased minimum Pips constraint from 20 to 30

"Enoclophobia": Increased minimum Pips constraint from 20 to 30. Reduced strength from T5% to T3%

"Contagious Cough": Reduced strength from T3% to T2%

"Lament the World": Rarity from 2 to 3. Reduced strength from T4% to T3% (as Mourning without corpses makes less sense)

"Mourning Procession": Strength from T6% to T7%

"White Carpet": Now hits 30% instead of 50% of the map

Bugfixes