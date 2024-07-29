 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 29 July 2024

Update Notes for Patch v1.2.12.p9

Share · View all patches · Build 15186697 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 13:32:07 UTC by Wendy

  • Fixed various text errors.
  • Daemon now won’t move when character edit window or any other window is open.
  • Fixed a bug where it wasn’t possible to activate moves if Daemon fight triggered while a window is open.
  • Applied latest localization progress. (Testing Branch)

