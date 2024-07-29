- Fixed various text errors.
- Daemon now won’t move when character edit window or any other window is open.
- Fixed a bug where it wasn’t possible to activate moves if Daemon fight triggered while a window is open.
- Applied latest localization progress. (Testing Branch)
Draft of Darkness update for 29 July 2024
Update Notes for Patch v1.2.12.p9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
- Loading history…
Linux Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update