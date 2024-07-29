Forge Your Path in Update Set 0.128.X

Greetings Adventurers!
This update set focuses on giving you the tools to further customize your player build, amongst other features. This will likely be the final update set pre-1.0 (which will have much more content to show you in September).
Forge Menu Ovehaul
In the new menu for equipment upgrades, you can now see and select how you want to enhance your items. Do you want to freeze opponents with that sword (and fix up the slow swing speed)? How about chaining them together instead or picking two random modifiers?
Quantum Runes
When picked up, they will give you a choice between 1 of 3 perks. Bosses and Cursed Chests are guaranteed to drop at least one.
New Achievements
New 🎼 Music and Sound Effects
- The Hub world now has its own music theme.
- Over 16 new sound effects.
- New level complete stinger.
New Character Upgrade
Choose a starting rune of your choice.
Game Over and Progress menu reworks
- Leveling up will grant 3 tokens instead of 2 (Warning: unlocks will become more expensive to match in the next patch).
- Reworked to give more animation juice and effects.
- Additional dialog to show last unlock.
Further quality of life enhancements
Shopkeeper NPC.
- Numerous rebalancing improvements
- Numerous UI and gameplay bug fixes
- Much more..
Have fun! We have so much more to show you in 1.0 in September (though we have to keep that content locked away for now..)
Changed files in this update