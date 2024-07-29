WARNING:
This update resets ALL of the leaderboards. Some exploits were found and fixed.
ADDED
- New and improved ironman mode tooltip. This new tooltip now efficiently explains which setting must be turned ON or OFF in order for the mode to be ON. Very helpful and informative.
- Berlin 1945 standalone scenario leaderboards.
CHANGED
- Multiplayer compatibility --> 7.6.2.
- AI submarines will focus on capturing naval sea trade tiles.
- Supplies rate through terrain. Hills and mountains as well as forest are now going to play a more important role.
- Mountaineers (store option) have a -50% penalty for supplies going through hills/mountains.
- Proper UI feedback for scenario setup with income sliders (adjusted by difficulty and configuration).
- In game selected unit extra stats UI element now shown at all time.
FIXED
- Exploits to complete scenarios in very short amount of time.
- Supplies issues.
Changed files in this update