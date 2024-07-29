 Skip to content

Town Girls update for 29 July 2024

Town Girls 0.5.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15185828 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 12:09:15 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug where Christine's ClopPad would show before the second date was finished.
  2. Splash screen has been restored.
  3. Added stalking images for Crystal.
  4. Added stalking images for Christine.

