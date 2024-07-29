1.0.15 Emergency Update Patch

- Reduced the difficulty of the reverse running trap
- Reduced the difficulty of the platform jumping in the Ice Prison
- Reduced the combat difficulty of the Shadowless Sword Demon Boss
- Optimized the experience of using the Mysterious Fruit; it will still have a permanent effect on all characters
- Optimized the command input for the Scorching Leg skill
- Optimized the monster encyclopedia to display all monster information
- Added usage tips for the Mysterious Fruit
- Added hint effects for the guillotine switch in the Corpse Ghost City
- Fixed the issue of characters becoming transparent
- Fixed the issue of item position confusion in puzzle traps
- Fixed the issue of missing weapon models in animation scenes
- Fixed the issue of disappearing bosses in some main story battles
- Fixed the issue where after interacting with the costume password box, other items could not be interacted with
- Fixed the issue of not being able to replenish Mana Fruit during the 0-phase Boss challenge in the Soul Realm
- Fixed the issue where character attributes were locked after returning to the title screen during the 0-phase Boss challenge
- Fixed the issue where, after playing some story scenes normally, the skip button could still be triggered, sending the character to the void
- Adjusted the calculation types for some weapon skills
- Adjusted the position of NPCs in some animation scenes
- Adjusted the item icons and acquisition hints for lighting equipment
- Added missing Japanese sound effects
- Updated the contents of the electronic strategy guide
Kind,
Icesitruuna
Changed files in this update