 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 29 July 2024

1.0.15 Emergency Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 15185801 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Reduced the difficulty of the reverse running trap
  2. Reduced the difficulty of the platform jumping in the Ice Prison
  3. Reduced the combat difficulty of the Shadowless Sword Demon Boss
  4. Optimized the experience of using the Mysterious Fruit; it will still have a permanent effect on all characters
  5. Optimized the command input for the Scorching Leg skill
  6. Optimized the monster encyclopedia to display all monster information
  7. Added usage tips for the Mysterious Fruit
  8. Added hint effects for the guillotine switch in the Corpse Ghost City
  9. Fixed the issue of characters becoming transparent
  10. Fixed the issue of item position confusion in puzzle traps
  11. Fixed the issue of missing weapon models in animation scenes
  12. Fixed the issue of disappearing bosses in some main story battles
  13. Fixed the issue where after interacting with the costume password box, other items could not be interacted with
  14. Fixed the issue of not being able to replenish Mana Fruit during the 0-phase Boss challenge in the Soul Realm
  15. Fixed the issue where character attributes were locked after returning to the title screen during the 0-phase Boss challenge
  16. Fixed the issue where, after playing some story scenes normally, the skip button could still be triggered, sending the character to the void
  17. Adjusted the calculation types for some weapon skills
  18. Adjusted the position of NPCs in some animation scenes
  19. Adjusted the item icons and acquisition hints for lighting equipment
  20. Added missing Japanese sound effects
  21. Updated the contents of the electronic strategy guide

Kind,
Icesitruuna

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1429501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link