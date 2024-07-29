Patch: Language match-making, a new item and fixes!

Hello everyone! Here’s a new patch adding language matchmaking for those of you who want to play in your native language, a new purchasable item, infinite loading fixes and more solutions to the video extraction problems.

Patch Notes:

Added:

🛠️ Added a new purchasable item, "Sketch Pad"

🛠️ Added new matchmaking options for spoken languages

🛠️ Additional LODs for slightly better GPU performance on older GPUs

Fixed:

🪲 Fixed issues with infinite loading

🪲 Fixed additional issues with video extraction failing (please send us logs when this happens)

🪲 Fixed issue with "hold the bomb" contract not being able to be fulfilled

**This will be the last patch for a while since ThePetHen, Skog, Zorro, Wilnyl and Philip have prior commitments to another project that they have been working on with another team since 2021. In the meantime, we are looking into getting the game onto other platforms! We hope to have more news about that and the future of Content Warning before the end of the year.

We also want to shout out the amazing modders working on fun mods and improvements for the game. You can find more information about modding on the unofficial modding discord here: https://discord.gg/vEG7FZGsdk**