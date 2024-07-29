Experimental Branch Patch (0.19.29)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.19.29) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where the game would be stuck in an infinite loading if you are in-game and try to exit it via the “Exit to main menu” button.

Fixed the issue where a carcass would not spawn from a grave. This occurred when you put a body in a grave, then save & load the game, then proceed to destroy that grave.

Fixed the issue where domestic animals would continue to appear as an event, even though that event type is turned off in the custom difficulty settings.

Fixed the roof loading error that was causing issues for some community modders that are making steep versions of existing roofs

Fixed an issue where the background, height, weight of a settler were not being displayed in Chinese, Japanese and Korean localization.

Fixed the issue where changing settler’s headpiece would cause the game to remember the look of the old headpiece from before and thus cause graphics overlap.

Fixed the issue where settlers wouldn’t haul freshly hunted animals' corpses.

Fixed the issue where the pen wouldn’t be detected if you built it with a door, and that door was in front of the stairs.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers with no Religious Requirement (Faithless background) to constantly pray.

Fixed the issue where a room detection wouldn’t work properly if that room was located above the water.

Fixed the issue where enemies would swim through the door if that door was located above water.

Fixed the issue where some smoke effects appeared green at night.

Quality of Life improvements

New animations tied to weapon carrying have been added.

Known issues:

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are very different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel