The second of the three sets of CG's for Grendel's last fight are now in.

I also added in the updated Japanese dialogue, although there is still a lot of work left to do there.

The overrideCode error should now be fixed for early adopters.

So, what's left?

Well, there are two main sets of CG's to go. I would like to commission another set after that, but as it's just a nicety and nothing important, I'll have to decide about that.

I am also hoping to get all the voices sorted soon as well