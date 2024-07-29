 Skip to content

WTC : Love's Labour's Lost update for 29 July 2024

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15185112 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The second of the three sets of CG's for Grendel's last fight are now in.

I also added in the updated Japanese dialogue, although there is still a lot of work left to do there.

The overrideCode error should now be fixed for early adopters.

So, what's left?

Well, there are two main sets of CG's to go. I would like to commission another set after that, but as it's just a nicety and nothing important, I'll have to decide about that.

I am also hoping to get all the voices sorted soon as well

Changed files in this update

