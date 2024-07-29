 Skip to content

Lost Hope: Backrooms update for 29 July 2024

NEW LEVEL 9 - DARKENED SUBURBS HAS ARRIVED!

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW SINGLEPLAYER LEVEL 9 - DARKENED SUBURBS HAS ARRIVED!

Small change

At your requests, the flashlight duration has been doubled (was 8 seconds, now 16).

How to access the new Level 9?

[spoiler]There are two ways to access a new Level.

The first is to select Level 9 - Darkened Suburbs in the “Level Choose” section.

The second way will require you to pass Level 2 - Pipe Dreams. Once you pass it, you will find yourself on the Lab level, behind you will be a passage to the cassette with a new level.
To open the passage to the cassette, you will need a bolt cutter, it can be found at the end of the Lab level, on the table next to the note.[/spoiler]

Bug Fixes

-Fixed some entity AI logic
-Fixed notes on Lab Level when you could get stuck in a note after pressing ESC
-Improved perfomance on Lab Level
-Improved collissions on some levels
-Some minor bug fixes

[spoiler]**I know I promised to improve Level 37 in CO-OP, and I apologize for not being able to provide you with a full update. I also apologize that the update was delayed.

The Level 37 improvements will be coming out in the next update.

Once again, I apologize for this.**[/spoiler]

