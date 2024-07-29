A musical update

The game only had 2 soundtracks for years at this point.

I thought it would be a good idea to change that.

I contacted Kevin Macleod for permission to add some of his music to the game and he gave us permission to do so.

Added the following soundtracks by Kevin Macleod:

Dragon and Toast

Leaving Home

Man Down

Mystery Sax

Night Vigil

Oppressive Gloom

Relent

Serene

Stay the Course

Unholy Knight

Fixed the stern of the Goliath (big) where water wouldn't flow