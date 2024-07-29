A musical update

The game only had 2 soundtracks for years at this point.
I thought it would be a good idea to change that.
I contacted Kevin Macleod for permission to add some of his music to the game and he gave us permission to do so.
Added the following soundtracks by Kevin Macleod:
- Dragon and Toast
- Leaving Home
- Man Down
- Mystery Sax
- Night Vigil
- Oppressive Gloom
- Relent
- Serene
- Stay the Course
- Unholy Knight
Fixed the stern of the Goliath (big) where water wouldn't flow
