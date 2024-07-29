 Skip to content

Sinking Simulator update for 29 July 2024

A musical update

29 July 2024

The game only had 2 soundtracks for years at this point.
I thought it would be a good idea to change that.
I contacted Kevin Macleod for permission to add some of his music to the game and he gave us permission to do so.

Added the following soundtracks by Kevin Macleod:

  • Dragon and Toast
  • Leaving Home
  • Man Down
  • Mystery Sax
  • Night Vigil
  • Oppressive Gloom
  • Relent
  • Serene
  • Stay the Course
  • Unholy Knight

Fixed the stern of the Goliath (big) where water wouldn't flow

