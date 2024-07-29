-Multiple localization updates and minor fixes
-Fixed issue where backtracking to first room in the Waterworks could repeat dialogue/cause potential soft-lock.
NAIRI: Rising Tide - Prologue update for 29 July 2024
Version 1.0.2
-Multiple localization updates and minor fixes
