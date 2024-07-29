7.29 patch-notes

7.29 Update Maintenance

ASIAN TIME: 17:30-18:30

UTC Time: 09:30-10:30

Combat Adjustments

Elf Avalon - Volcano Demon Fire, burn dot adjusted to level 2, 10 points of pure damage for 5 seconds

Bleed dot grading, Space Tower Level 13/18/Avalon/Elite Avalon bleed dot grading adjusted

Corruption Center Boss, some projectile damage factor reduced by roughly 8%

Others

Opened 11-15 levels of Time Tower, and the corresponding weekly settlement rewards

Optimize the email of successful purchases in the trade shop, now it will show the purchase price and the number of successful/failed purchases.