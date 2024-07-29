 Skip to content

下一站江湖Ⅱ update for 29 July 2024

续墨千金线第一期

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1606180/II/

下一站江湖Ⅱ《续墨千金线》活动第一期来啦~
大侠们笔下的逃婚千金有何奇遇？大侠们心中的江湖又有怎样的风景？
为千金线执笔奇遇、主线分支结局，有机会获得江湖Ⅱ男/女主角默认时装高定实体版一套，
欢迎大家踊跃参与：传送门

