Changelog 07/29

Hey y`all,
Another round of updates coming in:
- Fixed a bug where a train might be lost forever if the player removes a route while a train is in the process of teleporting there.
- Added a redraw mechanic to the intermission screen. If the player has unlocked at least 4 upgrade cards a redraw button will appear, allowing him to get 3 new cards if he doesn't like any of the upgrade cards in the current selection of three. This should lessen the frustration caused by not getting the cards you might want.
- Made logo in title screen get a big bigger on hover in order to let the player know that this thing is clickable (opens random level generator)
- Made end-game a bit harder to provider more of a challenge.
Many thanks to Lim and u/-Xentios!
Changed files in this update