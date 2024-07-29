 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Simple Trains update for 29 July 2024

Changelog 07/29

Share · View all patches · Build 15184764 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey y`all,

Another round of updates coming in:

  • Fixed a bug where a train might be lost forever if the player removes a route while a train is in the process of teleporting there.
  • Added a redraw mechanic to the intermission screen. If the player has unlocked at least 4 upgrade cards a redraw button will appear, allowing him to get 3 new cards if he doesn't like any of the upgrade cards in the current selection of three. This should lessen the frustration caused by not getting the cards you might want.
  • Made logo in title screen get a big bigger on hover in order to let the player know that this thing is clickable (opens random level generator)
  • Made end-game a bit harder to provider more of a challenge.

Many thanks to Lim and u/-Xentios!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2095481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link