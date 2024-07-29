Patch 1.1.2

We created a minor patch to fix some of the issues that were reported. Please by all means if you encounter an issue or bug - do not hesitate to report it. We will attempt to fix it as soon as possible. Some of the changes for instance were pushed to 1.1.3, which we will be releasing later this week.

Changelist:

Tech tree had a typo that broke it and resulted in having no technologies to research. This is now fixed.

Diplomacy window should now open.

Moons no longer have indicators unless inhabited or they have a mouseover for appearance purposes.

Fixed a nasty issue that prevented saves with humanoids from loading.

Reduced some spam from unit grouping.

Increased amount you can zoom in in Solar View because some planets/moons were too far away to see.

More to come soon.

Cheers,

The Developer