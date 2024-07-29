🛠️ Game Update - Bug Fixes and Improvements 🎉

Hello, dear players!

We are excited to announce the release of a new update for our game. In this update, we have fixed a bug that some players encountered when purchasing film in the inventory. This feature now works correctly and without errors.

We also fixed the names of items in the inventory to make your gaming experience more comfortable and understandable.

Thank you for your support and patience! Please continue to share your feedback so we can further improve the game.

Best regards,

Furry Tails Team