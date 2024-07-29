Croissant v3.0

Thanks for playing Croissant!
Second major update, which mainly adds new upgrades, a new mini-event, statistics and other little things.
Here are the new skins added in this update:
Changelog details:
- Added skin75: Yinyant
- Added skin76: Tigissant
- Added skin77: Zebrissant
- Added skin78:: Motheissant
- Added new CPS upgrade: Croissant Laboratory
- Added new CPS upgrade: Croissant Portal
- Added new mini-event: Golden Click
- Added upgrade: Golden Click spawn rate
- Added upgrade: Golden Click power
- Added statistics
- Added 39 new achievements
- Added grouping for CPS numbers
- Added percentage completion in achievements
- Added indication when clicking on a mini-event
- Modification of the "Increase Click" upgrade limit from 20 to 50
- Modification of the "TNT Power" upgrade limit from 5 to 10
- Modification of the "Bonus Power" upgrade limit from 5 to 10
- Fixed mini-events that sometimes no longer appeared
- Fixed position of the Golden Croissant mini-event
- Fixed skin25 image
- Fixed the value of the TNT mini-event trigger delay that had not been saved
Changed files in this update