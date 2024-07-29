 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Croissant update for 29 July 2024

Croissant v3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 15184294 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 09:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Croissant!

Second major update, which mainly adds new upgrades, a new mini-event, statistics and other little things.

Here are the new skins added in this update:

Changelog details:
  • Added skin75: Yinyant
  • Added skin76: Tigissant
  • Added skin77: Zebrissant
  • Added skin78:: Motheissant
  • Added new CPS upgrade: Croissant Laboratory
  • Added new CPS upgrade: Croissant Portal
  • Added new mini-event: Golden Click
  • Added upgrade: Golden Click spawn rate
  • Added upgrade: Golden Click power
  • Added statistics
  • Added 39 new achievements
  • Added grouping for CPS numbers
  • Added percentage completion in achievements
  • Added indication when clicking on a mini-event
  • Modification of the "Increase Click" upgrade limit from 20 to 50
  • Modification of the "TNT Power" upgrade limit from 5 to 10
  • Modification of the "Bonus Power" upgrade limit from 5 to 10
  • Fixed mini-events that sometimes no longer appeared
  • Fixed position of the Golden Croissant mini-event
  • Fixed skin25 image
  • Fixed the value of the TNT mini-event trigger delay that had not been saved

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3070330/Croissant/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3070331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link